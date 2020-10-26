IPL final to be played in Dubai on 10 Nov

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) final will be played on 10 November in Dubai, the country's cricket board (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.

The playoff matches will be played from 5 November in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the top four spots with three rounds left to play.

This year's IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

