IPL looks to add two new teams for 2021

The Indian cricket board will discuss adding two new teams to the Indian Premier League, the world's richest T20 event, at its annual meeting this month, officials said Thursday.

Delayed three times this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the latest IPL was finally played behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates but still drew record television and digital viewer numbers.

Arun Dhumal, treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), confirmed to AFP that adding two teams to the eight-team league was on the agenda for the 24 December annual meeting.

"We will discuss it with the members and see what their views are and then take a call," said Dhumal.

The IPL has an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion and some of the games this year drew more than 200 million viewers in India alone.