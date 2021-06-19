Cricket

IPL return for Australians who skip tours hard to justify: Finch

Reuters
Sydney, Australia
Australia’s Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-final match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain on 11 July 2019
Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-final match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain on 11 July 2019

Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch believes it would be difficult for players who have pulled out of the white ball tours of West Indies and Bangladesh to justify returning to finish off the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL was suspended last month after several players and backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19 but the Indian Cricket board plans to complete the lucrative tournament in the United Arab Emirates in September and October.

Pat Cummins, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were among seven players with IPL contracts who have decided not to go on back-to-back tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh in July and August, while Steve Smith will miss the trips through injury.

"This is only my personal opinion but I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL," Finch told former test Adam Gilchrist on a Perth radio station.

Finch, who did not play in the IPL, said the players who had decided not to go on tour might find their places in the squad for the T20 World Cup under threat from their replacements.

"The guys who aren't there have probably left the door slightly ajar," Finch added.

"What that looks like when the T20 World Cup comes around, we'll have to wait and see."

