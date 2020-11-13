IPL-winning Indian cricketer Pandya held for carrying gold, luxury watches

Two days after winning the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians, cricketer Krunal Pandya was stopped by airport customs carrying gold and luxury watches, media reports said Friday.

The 29-year-old all-rounder was stopped at Mumbai airport late Thursday as he returned from Dubai where the IPL was played, the Press Trust of India news agency and other media reported.

Pandya, who is often photographed wearing expensive jewellery, was carrying gold watches worth more than $115,000, which exceeded his customs limit.