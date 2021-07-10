Is Mahmudullah retiring from Test?

Speculation is rife that Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad may soon bring curtains down on his Test career, reports UNB.

No wonder the 35-year-old is at the wrong side of his age, but he still appears fit, given the fact that he smashed an unbeaten 150 -- his fifth Test ton and highest in this format of the game -- in the lone test match of the series at Harare.