De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi blows

Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka to overcome a top-order collapse and reach 242-6 on day one of the opening test against Pakistan in Galle on Sunday.

Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne's decision to bat appeared to have backfired after Shaheen Afridi dealt three blows in the morning session and Sri Lanka slumped to 54-4.

De Silva, batting on 94, and Mathews then forged a 131-run partnership to steady the ship in the first match of the two-test series.