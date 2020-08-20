It will take time to get back shape: Abu Jayed

However, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka boards agreed to play the series in October-November, which was initially scheduled to be played in July-August.

"We have been practising for two weeks. I am happy with my fitness. But I have to work a lot to get the shape of my bowling back. I think it will take more time," Abu Jayed told the media after the practice of Wednesday in Sylhet.

"I have been bowling from the beginning. But still, I am giving only fifty per cent effort now. I will increase the run-up and pace by the time being," Abu Jayed added.

The right-arm pacer believes he will be able to get his rhythm back before flying for Sri Lanka.

Abu Jayed represented the Tigers in nine Tests till the date and bagged 24 wickets on an average of 32.45 with the best bowling figures of taking 4 wickets in an innings conceding 72 runs.