We can hit sixes: Anamul

Bangladesh team’s Asia Cup campaign is set to begin on Tuesday against Group B rivals Afghanistan at Sharjah.

The team is busy in last moment training at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai. The Shakib Al Hasan led team has entered the tournament after losing the 50-over and 20-over series in Zimbabwe and also without a head coach.

But Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque spoke reassuring words to the fans ahead of their tournament opener.