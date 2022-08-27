We can hit sixes: Anamul

Anamul has returned to all three formats after a long break. He had a poor string of scores in the three-match T20 series against West Indies last July. He made 29 runs in total.
His bat didn’t yield a lot of runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe either, where he scored 26, 16 and 14 respectively. Anamul was also criticised for playing too many dot deliveries.
This year’s Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. Anamul will open for Bangladesh in the tournament and in the absence of Liton Das, who is out injured, the onus will be on him to score runs at the top for the Tigers.
This year’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, which is not good news for Bangladesh as they don’t have a power hitter in their team.
But Anamul feels that more than power hitter, the Bangladesh team is in need of good planning.
“I am playing in the BPL for almost 10 years, I’ve also played for Bangladesh. I feel with the skill we have and the hard work we do, we need good planning more than power hitting. No one can say that the members of this team can’t hit fours and sixes or don’t possess the ability to hit big shots. You must have that capability to play in the Bangladesh team.”
Anamul feels that everyone in the Bangladesh team is capable of hitting big shots. He doesn’t see a reason why the Bangladeshi batters should feel desponded, “They (batsmen) need to be given time to settle in. Whether it’s 10 ball or 3-4 balls; after that everyone has the ability to hit fours and sixes. I don’t think there is any reason for the cricketers to feel disappointed.”
The 29-year-old batsman is working hard so that he can provide Bangladesh with good starts in the Asia Cup, “As the Asia Cup is a big stage, I will try to help the team with handy innings. I’m considering myself as lucky. Hopefully, I will provide good starts to the innings. Miraz (Mehidy Hasan Miraz), Taskin ( Taskin Ahmed), Shakib bhai (Shakib Al Hasan), Mushfiq bhai (Mushfiqur Rahim), Afif (Afif Hossian)- everyone has helped me a lot. If I get a good score at the top, it will help them too. If the middle-order does well, that will help the lower middle-order. Setting a high team total will help the bowlers. Hopefully, I will give the team good starts, I’ve trained keeping that in mind.”
How much can Anamul implement his training in the game, that remains to be seen.