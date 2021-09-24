It’s very easy for players, orgs to say no to Pakistan, Bangladesh: Khawaja

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja feels that it is very easy for players and teams to say no to touring Pakistan. He also believes that the scenarios would have been different if it was the case with India.

Last Friday, New Zealand left their white-ball tour in Pakistan just minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, citing security reasons. On Monday, England pulled out of the men’s and women’s white-ball tours to the country in October.