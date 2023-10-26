England bowled out for 156 by Sri Lanka at World Cup

Sri Lanka pushed England closer to the World Cup exit door on Thursday when they bowled out the defending champions for just 156.

Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 43 but even he was powerless to perform one of his trademark rescue missions as Sri Lanka ripped through their rivals in just 33.2 overs.

Both sides came into the game with identical records of one win and three defeats, knowing that another loss would almost certainly end their hopes of making the semi-finals.

England, who won the toss and chose to bat, started briskly, reaching 45-0 by the seventh over before veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews struck.

Former skipper Mathews, who was called up to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana after initially being left out of the 15-man squad, is appearing in his fourth World Cup.

The 36-year-old, bowling in an ODI for the first time since March 2020, had Dawid Malan caught behind after the opener had made 28.

Mathews also effected the run out of Joe Root (three) before also claiming the wicket of the recalled Moeen Ali (15).