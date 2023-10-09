Inspired Tigers to face wounded Lions amidst outfield concern

Bangladesh and England will lock horns with a contrasting mindset and situation in their second match of the World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Bangladesh got off to a flier as they beat Afghanistan comprehensively while defending champions England were razed by New Zealand in their opening match.

Bangladesh will also get an extra advantage as they played their first match in the very ground while England played in Ahmedabad, over a 1000 kilometres away, in complete contrasting conditions.

The ties between Bangladesh and England in World Cups have mostly yielded some keen contests and the famous win for Tigers in 2015 created such a shock that their batting approach in white ball cricket was transformed upside down.

The stage is set for another epic battle in the picturesque Dharamsala but the centre point of the discussions ahead of the match was the outfield of the ground.