Inspired Tigers to face wounded Lions amidst outfield concern

Bangladesh and England will lock horns with a contrasting mindset and situation in their second match of the World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
Bangladesh got off to a flier as they beat Afghanistan comprehensively while defending champions England were razed by New Zealand in their opening match.
Bangladesh will also get an extra advantage as they played their first match in the very ground while England played in Ahmedabad, over a 1000 kilometres away, in complete contrasting conditions.
The ties between Bangladesh and England in World Cups have mostly yielded some keen contests and the famous win for Tigers in 2015 created such a shock that their batting approach in white ball cricket was transformed upside down.
The stage is set for another epic battle in the picturesque Dharamsala but the centre point of the discussions ahead of the match was the outfield of the ground.
The outfield was not only slow with lack of grass but it was deemed dangerous as loose earth was seen coming off the surface when fielders dived in the Bangladesh match and Afghanistan player Mujeeb ur Rahman was lucky to avoid a serious injury.
Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath admitted the poor condition but he thought players have to adapt to it.
“Basically, as you said, we had a very good outing two days ago. So, in that case, we know how the ground field works. So, in that case, we need to adapt with the ground field as well. I'm sure that we need to continue that same mindset with our approach, “ said Herath at the pre-match press conference on Monday.
When asked whether he will instruct his players not to dive in order to be safe from injury the former Sri Lankan Test cricketer said no such instruction can be given in a competitive match.
“No, we are not going to restrict anything because if you ask someone to restrict something, in that case they don't give their 100 per cent. In that case, I'm sure that they did well in the previous game, so we are asking them to give their best even in the outfield as well.”
England captain Jos Butler echoed the sentiment and expressed his dissatisfaction about the outfield.
“I think it's poor in my own opinion. I think any time you're sort of talking about being careful diving or sort of being careful when you're fielding, it sort of goes against everything you want to be as a team. You know you want to dive through our houses to save a run. So that's obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield. But we won't use it as an excuse, we'll adapt to it. But yeah, certainly if you feel like you have to hold yourself back, it's not a place you want to be as a team or player, or in a World Cup match.”
In Dharamsala, a hilly area with October chill, the seamers normally enjoy but in the first match it was seen that the Bangladeshi spinners ruled the roost amidst hot sunshine. England, however, will depend on their pacers while Bangladesh hope Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue their rich form.
“I think I would like to highlight as you said that the spinners did well, so in that case apart from their skills I think they read the pitch very well. So, after that, they bowl well according to those situations. In that case, I'm sure these two spinners will bowl, they will assess the condition first, and they will bowl according to the pitch actually,” said Herath.
Bangladesh fielded a batting heavy side with only three pacers and two all-rounders. Against a strong batting lineup like England, a lack of a sixth bowler may cause huge problems. Herath informed them they will select the eleven according to the condition.
On the other hand Butler, who has played IPL matches here, said they were mulling about bringing an extra seamer.
“Yeah, it's definitely an option. I've played here in the IPL just now, and there can be some good pace and bounce in the wicket. So certainly, we'll have those discussions and we've got fantastic options within the squad to put out different lineups with a different balance and yeah, certainly something we'll consider,” said the English captain.
Bangladesh batting is still a matter of concern with their top order more or less struggling and against a team like England they will surely need to fire. When asked about the form of Litton Das, Herath said they need to form big partnerships.
“I mean, so as you said, like Litton Das, so we, everybody can go through a kind of a rough patch. So the only thing is how you can come back strongly. So, I'm sure that Litton will come back very strongly. As you said, always when it comes to batting, we need to have a proper partnership. So that's our main goal. So, get a proper partnership, and once you get that partnership, we need to score big, actually.”
Despite winning the first match Bangladesh coach was not thinking far ahead as he said they are thinking one game at a time, on the other hand Butler also was confident that the side will bounce back from the defeat.