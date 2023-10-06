Pakistan sent to bat first against Netherlands

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

With a 6-0 advantage in head-to-head matches, Pakistan enters the match as the overwhelming favourite.

Pakistan will be counting on Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan to perform at their peak levels given the high-scoring potential of the Hyderabad wicket, which was evident in the warm-up games.