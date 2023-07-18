Bangladesh A march to semifinals beating Afghanistan

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 308/7 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, Afghanistan A fought valiantly but fell short, managing 287/8, giving Bangladesh A a hard-fought victory by 21 runs.

Mahmudul's masterclass at the crease was crucial in setting up the foundation for Bangladesh's imposing total.

The Bangladeshi top-order also contributed significantly, with Zakir scoring 62 runs off 72 deliveries, and Soumya adding a quick 48 runs from 42 balls. The Afghanistan bowlers had to work hard, with Mohammad Saleem being the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets for 65 runs in his 10 overs.