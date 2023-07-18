Bangladesh A march to semifinals beating Afghanistan

Bangladesh A beat their Afghan counterparts in the 9th match of Group A in the ACC Men's Emerging Cup on Tuesday, reports UNB.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a century for Bangladesh while Zakir Hasan scored a fifty and Soumya Sarkar contributed with a handy 48. With the ball, Tanzim Hasan Sakib starred taking three wickets for the Tigers while Ripon Mondal and Soumya took two wickets each.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 308/7 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, Afghanistan A fought valiantly but fell short, managing 287/8, giving Bangladesh A a hard-fought victory by 21 runs.
Mahmudul's masterclass at the crease was crucial in setting up the foundation for Bangladesh's imposing total.
The Bangladeshi top-order also contributed significantly, with Zakir scoring 62 runs off 72 deliveries, and Soumya adding a quick 48 runs from 42 balls. The Afghanistan bowlers had to work hard, with Mohammad Saleem being the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets for 65 runs in his 10 overs.
Chasing the challenging target, Afghanistan started with determination, but they lost early wickets. Riaz Hassan held the innings together with a gritty knock of 78 runs off 105 balls. However, the Afghan middle-order couldn't capitalize on their starts. Bahir Shah played an unbeaten innings of 53 runs off 50 balls, but it wasn't enough to take his team across the finish line.
Bangladesh's bowling attack displayed excellent discipline to contain the Afghanistan A batters.
In the end, Bangladesh's total proved to be enough as they emerged victorious by 21 runs.
With this win, Bangladesh marched to the semifinals of the ACC Men's Emerging Cup.