Jadeja's final fireworks help Chennai to thrilling IPL victory

Ravindra Jadeja hit the last two balls for six to secure a tense morale-boosting win for Chennai Super Kings over Kolkata Knight Riders that only helped their old rivals Mumbai Indians.

The six-wicket victory for Chennai, who have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time, meant that reigning champions Mumbai were first to claim one of the four playoff places in this year's tournament.

Nitish Rana hit 87 and Dinesh Karthik helped out with 21 from 10 balls as Kolkata made 172-5 off their 20 overs in Dubai.

Chennai made a slow start, needing 72 from Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of the young players that captain MS Dhoni is relying on to rejuvenate the ailing three-time champions, to keep them in the game.