Jamieson's five for leaves Windies reeling in second Test

Kyle Jamieson bagged five wickets in a masterclass of swing bowling as New Zealand struck hard and fast to have the West Indies on the ropes on day two of the second Test in Wellington on Saturday.

The tourists ended the day on the brink of another follow on as they struggled to 124 for eight, still 336 behind New Zealand's 460.

Only Jermaine Blackwood provided any serious resistance but he fell late in the day for 69 as Jamieson and Tim Southee wreaked havoc.

The Basin Reserve strip continued to provide all the ingredients on a fast bowler's wish list -- pace, bounce and movement -- and New Zealand exploited this perfectly.