Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah to lead Team India in Edgbaston Test

ANI
New Delhi
India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella (not pictured) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on 13 March, 2022
India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella (not pictured) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on 13 March, 2022AFP

After skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead Team India in the Edgbaston Test against England.

India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham starting on 1 July. Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday.

Rohit, who was playing in India’s four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, is currently in quarantine.

default-image

According to sources, Bumrah will be leading the Men in Blue and has been informed about this in the team meeting. Bumrah is the vice-captain and will be leading the team till Rohit Sharma recovers from Covid-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an advisory on Monday for players in England to limit their public appearances and hangouts and stay indoors.

Though England has lifted bio-bubble and isolation-related barriers, Covid-19 is still not over and players have been unable to completely protect themselves from the virus.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment