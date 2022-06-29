Jasprit Bumrah to lead Team India in Edgbaston Test

Rohit, who was playing in India’s four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, is currently in quarantine.
According to sources, Bumrah will be leading the Men in Blue and has been informed about this in the team meeting. Bumrah is the vice-captain and will be leading the team till Rohit Sharma recovers from Covid-19.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an advisory on Monday for players in England to limit their public appearances and hangouts and stay indoors.
Though England has lifted bio-bubble and isolation-related barriers, Covid-19 is still not over and players have been unable to completely protect themselves from the virus.