Smith stars for Australia before Root double revives England

Australia were in command at 316-3, despite being sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes in overcast conditions and on a green tinged-pitch that promised to aid his five-strong pace attack.

But dashing left-hander Travis Head, scoring at better than a run-a-ball, then charged down the pitch only to be beaten by a sharply turning Root delivery with Jonny Bairstow, whose wicketkeeping had proved fallible in Birmingham, completing an excellent stumping.

Head was out for 77 following a stand of 118 with Smith where England were given a taste of their own ‘Bazball’ medicine.

But three balls later, Australia’s 316-4 became 316-5 when all-rounder Cameron Green fell for a duck, slicing Root to James Anderson at mid-off.

At stumps Root, the only spinner in the attack after England dropped Moeen Ali, had figures of 2-19 from eight overs.