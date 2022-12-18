India overcome gritty Bangladesh

Axar Patel claimed the final wicket of Taijul Islam to finish with figures of 4-77 while Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-73.

India, who have never lost a Test to Bangladesh, put on 404 in the first innings thanks to 90 from Cheteshwar Pujara and 86 by Shreyas Iyer. In reply Bangladesh were all out for just 150.

In the second innings Pujara was again India’s rock, reaching 102 not out alongside Shubman Gill who made 110, allowing the visitors to declare on 258-2.

The second Test for the series will begin at Dhaka on December 22.