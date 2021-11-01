Buttler hits first ton of World Cup as England post 163 against Sri Lanka

Jos Buttler hit the first century of the Twenty20 World Cup as his unbeaten 101 steered England to 163 for four against Sri Lanka on Monday and to the brink of the semi-finals.

Buttler smashed six fours and six sixes in his 67-ball knock and put on 112 runs with skipper Eoin Morgan, who made 40, after being invited to bat first in Sharjah.