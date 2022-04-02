Cricket

Joy, Miraz take Bangladesh to Tea on 257-7

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (L) looks on during the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Friday.AFP

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took Bangladesh to 257-7 at the Tea break on Day 3, still trailing South Africa by 110 runs in the first innings in the first Test of the two-match series at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Mahmudul and Miraz remained unbeaten on 106 and 24 respectively and have added 41 runs for the eighth wickets so far to rescue the team from 216-7.

Earlier, joy brought up his maiden century in Tests and became the only Bangladesh to have a Test century against South Africa.

Joy reached the three-figure mark by taking a couple of runs off Keshav Maharaj in the 97th over. The 21-year-old took 269 deliveries to reach the milestone and has struck 10 fours and one six along the way.

But the team found itself in a tricky situation after losing a well set Liton Das and Yasir Ali in the post-lunch session for 41 and 22 respectively.

Liton lost his wicket in the second delivery of the session, missing an in-swinging delivery from Lizaad Willams, which took his inside edge, ricocheted off his pads before crashing into the stumps.

Liton’s departure also brought an end to an 82-run stand, which was giving Bangladesh hopes of getting close to South Africa’s first innings total of 367.

Yasir and Joy then got together and added 33 runs for the seventh wicket before a miscommunication while running between the wickets cost the former his wicket.

