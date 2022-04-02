Joy, Miraz take Bangladesh to Tea on 257-7

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took Bangladesh to 257-7 at the Tea break on Day 3, still trailing South Africa by 110 runs in the first innings in the first Test of the two-match series at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Mahmudul and Miraz remained unbeaten on 106 and 24 respectively and have added 41 runs for the eighth wickets so far to rescue the team from 216-7.

Earlier, joy brought up his maiden century in Tests and became the only Bangladesh to have a Test century against South Africa.