IPL: Stoinis, Avesh help Lucknow edge Rajasthan

Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan shared five wickets between them as Lucknow Super Kings defended 154 to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

West Indies big-hitter Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 and Stoinis contributed 21 in Lucknow's total on a tough batting pitch in Jaipur.

Stoinis then took the two key wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40). Fellow quick Avesh returned figures of 3-25.