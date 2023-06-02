Bangladesh will go a long way, believes Pothas

Bangladesh men’s cricket team newly appointed assistant coach Nic Pothas said he is very excited about his new charges as he believes Bangladesh will go a long way.
Pothas, the former South African international, started working with the team when the Tigers played against Ireland in the three-match ODI series in England. As head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is enjoying his vacation currently Pothas is in charge of the national team practice.
On Thursday he faced the Bangladesh news media formally for the first time at Mirpur.
"It wasn’t a very difficult decision. I have watched Bangladesh especially over the last year or 18 months. It is just so exciting to see the amount of ability we have within the group. They have done really well in the last 6-8 months. Where we can go with this group is very exciting," said an enthusiastic Pothas.
It was evident the 49-year-old was enjoying his work as he joked with journalists when asked about the batting problem. Bangladesh A team batters have been struggling against the tourists West Indies A team in the ongoing series to show their weakness facing the red cherry.
"I have got a magic wand. I will just wave the magic wand. Very quickly we will make batsmen," said Pothas before quickly adding "I am joking."
"These things take time. I cannot come into a new culture and suddenly just start to change things. I have to watch the batsmen for a period. We have to observe how they go about their things. Every country goes through waves. In your opinion, your guys are not doing as well as you’d like them to do in Tests. That wave will come again. Having seen their ability in the camp and away, there’s no reason why we can’t get better," Pothas added.
Bangladesh’s next assignment is against Afghanistan. The Tigers will host their South Asian rivals in a one-off Test starting on June 14 before playing three ODIs and two T20s.
Pothas signaled he is keen to handle the assignment with a problem solving approach.
In the ODI World Cup year every team’s main focus is the big event and Bangladesh is not an exception. Pothas made sure he will prepare the players for the best possible outcome in the forthcoming extravaganza.
"They have a top spin attack, so the challenge is exciting. The excitement is in solving the problem. We will do our analysis and research. Come the time, Test matches are like a game of chess. We have to make sure we have solutions for what they bring. It is exciting."
"What every country is looking for in the World Cup, I don’t think we are any different. This group – the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the players – is hugely ambitious. We want to make ourselves proud in the World Cup. Who knows what the World Cup throws at you? We can’t worry about things that are out of our control. We have to prepare ourselves as well as possible. Do our research on the opposition. Give our best. That’s what you can do at a World Cup in any sport. It always throws up surprises. Let’s worry about our own house. I am sure we will be okay."
