Bangladesh will go a long way, believes Pothas

"I have got a magic wand. I will just wave the magic wand. Very quickly we will make batsmen," said Pothas before quickly adding "I am joking."

"These things take time. I cannot come into a new culture and suddenly just start to change things. I have to watch the batsmen for a period. We have to observe how they go about their things. Every country goes through waves. In your opinion, your guys are not doing as well as you’d like them to do in Tests. That wave will come again. Having seen their ability in the camp and away, there’s no reason why we can’t get better," Pothas added.

Bangladesh’s next assignment is against Afghanistan. The Tigers will host their South Asian rivals in a one-off Test starting on June 14 before playing three ODIs and two T20s.

Pothas signaled he is keen to handle the assignment with a problem solving approach.

In the ODI World Cup year every team’s main focus is the big event and Bangladesh is not an exception. Pothas made sure he will prepare the players for the best possible outcome in the forthcoming extravaganza.

"They have a top spin attack, so the challenge is exciting. The excitement is in solving the problem. We will do our analysis and research. Come the time, Test matches are like a game of chess. We have to make sure we have solutions for what they bring. It is exciting."