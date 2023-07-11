Shoriful claims four-for as Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 126

Shoriful Islam claimed a four-wicket haul as Bangladeshi bundled out Afghanistan for a mere 126 in 45.2 overs in the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.
Shoriful finished with 4-21, his best figures in ODIs, while Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets each.
Afghanistan did well to finish where they did as they looked almost certain to get rolled over below 100 when they were teetering at 32-5.
But Azmatullah Omarzai hit a fighting half-century and formed a 36-run ninth wicket partnership with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (11 off 34 balls) to take Afghanistan beyond the three-figure mark.
Omarzai was the last batter to depart, finishing on 56 off 71 balls.
Earlier, Shoriful, playing his first match in the series, dismissed Ibrahim Zadran (one off six balls), Rahmat Shah (0) and Mohammad Nabi (one off nine balls) to put Bangladesh in command after the first 10 overs.
Taskin, who opened the attack alongside Shoriful, took the prized wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (six off 22 balls), who had made 145 in the previous match, to leave the visitors in a precarious situation after they had opted to bat first.
Earlier, Shoriful and Taskin looked on song from the start, testing the Afghanistan openers in the fourth stump line.
Gurbaz and Zadran had formed a massive 256-run opening stand in the previous ODI which had set Afghanistan well on course for a massive 142-run victory.
But on Tuesday, Shoriful stopped the opening stand for just three runs, forcing Zadran to edge a ball to Mushfiqur Rahim in the third over.
Four balls later, Shoriful struck again with Mushfiq taking a sharp catch behind the stumps to dismiss Rahmat and reduce Afghanistan to 3-2.
The dangerous Gurbaz was the next to go, as he top-edged a short delivery from Taskin and Mushfiq took a brilliant jumping catch to dismiss him.
Afghanistan’s troubles only worsened as Shoriful then struck the experienced Nabi on the pads and the umpire was quick to rule him out LBW.
Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul then joined the party, removing Najibullah Zadran (10 off 22 balls) and Shahidi (22 off 54 balls) as Afghanistan lost half their side inside 22 overs.
Shoriful then claimed his fourth wicket and Taijul his second to reduce the visitors to 89-8.
But Omarzai hit his maiden fifty in ODIs and formed a crucial partnership with Mujeeb which ensured Afghanistan go beyond 100.
Bangladesh have already lost the series having suffered defeats in the first two ODIs and are fighting to avoid their first ODI series clean sweep at home since 2014.