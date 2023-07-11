Shoriful claims four-for as Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 126

Shoriful Islam claimed a four-wicket haul as Bangladeshi bundled out Afghanistan for a mere 126 in 45.2 overs in the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Shoriful finished with 4-21, his best figures in ODIs, while Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets each.

Afghanistan did well to finish where they did as they looked almost certain to get rolled over below 100 when they were teetering at 32-5.