Justin Langer blames 'politics' for quitting as Australia coach

Justin Langer has blamed "politics" for contributing to his exit as Australian cricket coach despite guiding the team to an Ashes thrashing of England and the Twenty20 World Cup crown.

The 51-year-old walked away from the job in February after failing to secure the public support of key players and following acrimonious contract talks with governing body Cricket Australia (CA).

He was unhappy at being offered only a six-month extension despite steering Australia to a 4-0 Ashes victory at the start of the year and the T20 title in the United Arab Emirates in 2021.