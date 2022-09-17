Hasan wants to be Bangladesh’s ‘go to’ death over bowler

In that match, Bangladesh failed to defend 183-7 against Sri Lanka due to their wayward bowling in the death overs.
Hasan, who missed the Asia Cup due to an injury, said keeping a cool head is the key to doing well at the death, something he has been working hard on.
“Every fast bowler needs to have the right mindset to bowl in the death overs and everyone needs be confident about their ability. We are working on this. The coaches are here to help us overcome this fear,” Hasan said on Saturday.
“When we are put under pressure, we start panicking and we forget our skill. But if we can overcome this panic, it will be easier for us to execute our plans and bowl yorkers confidently.”
In his brief career, which includes just five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, Hasan has shown glimpses of his talent, enough for the selectors to keep him in the ICC T20 World Cup squad.
Hasan is confident that he can deliver his best in the World Cup.
“After playing the Zimbabwe series, I got my confidence back. As I am in the World Cup squad, my target will be to do my best for the team’s cause,” the 22-year-old pacer said.