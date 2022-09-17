Hasan wants to be Bangladesh’s ‘go to’ death over bowler

“When we are put under pressure, we start panicking and we forget our skill. But if we can overcome this panic, it will be easier for us to execute our plans and bowl yorkers confidently.”

In his brief career, which includes just five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, Hasan has shown glimpses of his talent, enough for the selectors to keep him in the ICC T20 World Cup squad.

Hasan is confident that he can deliver his best in the World Cup.

“After playing the Zimbabwe series, I got my confidence back. As I am in the World Cup squad, my target will be to do my best for the team’s cause,” the 22-year-old pacer said.