Ton-up Shanto keeps Bangladesh on driver’s seat

Afghanistan managed a late breakthrough in a session dominated by Bangladesh thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s fifty as the hosts reached 235-2 at Tea on Day one of the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Shanto completed his third Test ton and is unbeaten on 126 off 151 balls. Joy, on the other hand, departed in the session off Rahmat Shah after making 76.
Joy’s wicket ended a massive 212-run partnership between him and Shanto, the second highest second wicket stand in Tests for Bangladesh.
The wicket brought former captain Mominul Haque to the middle, who is batting on 11 off 14 balls at the end of the session.
Earlier, Bangladesh began the second session on 116-1 with Shanto and Joy batting on 64 and 38 respectively.
Shanto picked up from where he left off before the lunch break, reaching 87 in just 93 balls.
The left-hander’s scoring rate dipped as he neared the three-figure mark. But he fought the jitters and finally completed the feat off 118 balls with the help of 18 fours.
Before him, Joy completed his half-century off 102 balls with the help of seven fours.
Shanto increased his scoring rate after the century and Joy was also closing in on a hundred for himself.
But that didn’t happen as Joy threw away his wicket to part-time leg-spinner Rahmat, giving a catch to Ibrahim Zadran at the slip cordon.
Mominul then survived two close leg-before appeals in the same over as for the first time in the session Bangladesh batters looked shaky.
But Shanto and Mominul hung on for the final few overs, together seeing off 29 balls before the umpires called for Tea.
Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first.