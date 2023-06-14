Ton-up Shanto keeps Bangladesh on driver’s seat

Afghanistan managed a late breakthrough in a session dominated by Bangladesh thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s fifty as the hosts reached 235-2 at Tea on Day one of the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shanto completed his third Test ton and is unbeaten on 126 off 151 balls. Joy, on the other hand, departed in the session off Rahmat Shah after making 76.

Joy’s wicket ended a massive 212-run partnership between him and Shanto, the second highest second wicket stand in Tests for Bangladesh.