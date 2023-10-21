Cricket

Stokes falls cheaply as England slump against South Africa

AFP
Mumbai, India
South Africa's Marco Jansen (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 21, 2023AFP

Ben Stokes fell for just five on his return to England duty as the champions collapsed to 38-4 in a crunch World Cup match against South Africa in Mumbai.

The all-rounder, so often England's saviour, was playing his first game of the tournament following a hip injury, with the team having lost two of their opening three games in his absence.

But playing as a batsman only, Stokes could only watch as South Africa piled up a colossal 399-7 -- the highest total conceded by England in a one-day international.

Faced with such a huge chase, England lost early wickets and Stokes, batting at number four, managed just one boundary in his eight-ball stay before he chipped a return catch to fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the ninth over.

