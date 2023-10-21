Stokes falls cheaply as England slump against South Africa

Ben Stokes fell for just five on his return to England duty as the champions collapsed to 38-4 in a crunch World Cup match against South Africa in Mumbai.
The all-rounder, so often England's saviour, was playing his first game of the tournament following a hip injury, with the team having lost two of their opening three games in his absence.
But playing as a batsman only, Stokes could only watch as South Africa piled up a colossal 399-7 -- the highest total conceded by England in a one-day international.
Faced with such a huge chase, England lost early wickets and Stokes, batting at number four, managed just one boundary in his eight-ball stay before he chipped a return catch to fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the ninth over.