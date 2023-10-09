New Zealand set 322-run target for Netherlands

In the slog overs, Mitchell Santner struck a rapid 17-ball 36 not out with two sixes and three boundaries to bolster the total.

Young put on a solid start of 67 after 12 overs with Devon Conway before spinner Roelof van der Merwe broke the stand by getting Conway caught at long-on.

Conway, who hit an undefeated 152 against England in New Zealand's opening nine-wicket win on Thursday, hit five boundaries and a six in his 40-ball 32.

Young found another able partner in Ravindra as both took New Zealand to 144 with a stand of 77 before pacer Paul van Meekeren had the opener caught at mid-on.

Van der Merwe struck for a second time when he had Ravindra caught behind.