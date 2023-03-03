Roy brings up 100, Bangladesh staring at daunting target

He alongside captain Joss Buttler have taken England 165-3 after 32 overs. Roy is unbeaten on 102 while Buttler is batting on 30.
Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam dismissed Dawid Malan (11 off 19 balls) and James Vince (five off 16 balls) in close succession to reduce England to 96-3 in 20.1 overs.
But an unbroken 69-run stand for the fourth wicket from Roy and Buttler has placed England in a position of power and put Bangladesh in dire need of quick wickets.
Earlier, England had made 40-1 after the first 10 overs.
Bangladesh won the toss and put England to bat.