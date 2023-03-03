Roy brings up 100, Bangladesh staring at daunting target

England opener Jason Roy completed his 12th One-Day International (ODI) century as the visitors march towards a daunting target against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Roy reached the three figure mark with a single off Mustafizur Rahman in the 31st over off 104 balls. The right-hander hit 12 fours and six on his way to a sensational hundred.