Roy brings up 100, Bangladesh staring at daunting target

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
England's Jason Roy brought up his 12th ODI centuryShamsul Hoque

England opener Jason Roy completed his 12th One-Day International (ODI) century as the visitors march towards a daunting target against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Roy reached the three figure mark with a single off Mustafizur Rahman in the 31st over off 104 balls. The right-hander hit 12 fours and six on his way to a sensational hundred.

He alongside captain Joss Buttler have taken England 165-3 after 32 overs. Roy is unbeaten on 102 while Buttler is batting on 30.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam dismissed Dawid Malan (11 off 19 balls) and James Vince (five off 16 balls) in close succession to reduce England to 96-3 in 20.1 overs.

But an unbroken 69-run stand for the fourth wicket from Roy and Buttler has placed England in a position of power and put Bangladesh in dire need of quick wickets.

Earlier, England had made 40-1 after the first 10 overs.

Bangladesh won the toss and put England to bat.

