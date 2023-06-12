BCB releases tickets for Bangladesh-Afghanistan Test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday has begun selling tickets for the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan starting on 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, reports news agency BSS.
The tickets can be purchased online from the BCB website and offline from the ticket booths of the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.
Fans can purchase tickets at the stadium on match days and on the previous day from 9:00am to 5:00pm, said a press release from the BCB.
Five types of tickets will be available: Grand Stand – Tk 1000, VIP Stand – Tk 500, Club House – Tk 300, North/South Stand – Tk 200, Eastern Stand – Tk 100.
Sources at the BCB said that this time they emphasised on online ticket sales and therefore more tickets will be put on sale online.
The fans have to visit https://ticket.tigercricket.com.bd/ to register before purchasing tickets online.
Online Tickets will be available at the BCB’s official website for 24 hours, from 2:00 pm on 12 June till 2:00pm on 13 June.
Registration must be completed with a valid NID no. and mobile no. in order to buy tickets online.
A maximum of two tickets can be purchased online against a registered account.
Tickets purchased online should be collected physically from the designated ticket booth by presenting the NID no. and online Ticket Code.
Online tickets can be collected on the day before the match or on match day from 9:30am to 4:00pm.