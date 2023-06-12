BCB releases tickets for Bangladesh-Afghanistan Test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday has begun selling tickets for the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan starting on 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, reports news agency BSS.

The tickets can be purchased online from the BCB website and offline from the ticket booths of the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.

Fans can purchase tickets at the stadium on match days and on the previous day from 9:00am to 5:00pm, said a press release from the BCB.