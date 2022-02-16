Kalabagan ‘rape’ case: Lone accused Dihan indicted

The court also fixed 16 March for the next hearing in the case.
On 7 January 2021, law enforcers recovered body of a 17-year-old girl from a city hospital and arrested her reported boyfriend, Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, 18, and three others in this connection.
A case was filed over the death of the girl, who was sexually assaulted and killed, claimed her parents.
Later, the victim’s father filed the case against Dihan on the night of the incident.
On 9 January, law enforcers released three youths after interrogation over the matter.
The victim had gone to a friend’s house in Kalabagan for group study, sources at her family said.
Dihan, who is believed to have raped and killed her at his family flat in Kalabagan area, gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mamunur Rashid recorded the statement and sent him to jail.
Meanwhile, physicians found the evidence of rape after autopsy on the victim.