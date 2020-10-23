Kapil Dev undergoes successful angioplasty, now stable

IANS
New Delhi
Kapil Dev.
Kapil Dev. Reuters File Photo

Indias first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has undergone a successful angioplasty at a south Delhi hospital, a senior physician confirmed on Friday.

The 61-year-old was operated upon on Thursday night, the Fortis-Escorts Hospital physician said.

"He came to the hospital last night (Thursday) with an acute problem. His angioplasty has been done, and he is stable now. The angioplasty was done under local anaesthesia. Normal patients are kept in hospitals for 48 to 72 hours, before being discharged," a senior doctor who did not want to be identified told IANS.

Advertisement

Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery.

The physician also said that the legendary cricketer also has a long-standing sugar problem.

"In diabetic patients, the blood vessels have more calcium deposits. So, that is an issue that could happen to patients undergoing angioplasty. But he is stable," he said.

Advertisement

At one time, the legendary pacer held the world Test record for most wickets (434) and retired from the game in 1994. He held the record for over six years, until it was broken by West Indies great Courtney Walsh.

The biggest achievement of Kapil is he lead India to the Wold Cup triumph in 1983, when India was considered minnows in limited overs cricket.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 One-day Internationals between 1978 and 1994.

More News

BCB President's Cup final rescheduled

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team will face off against Mahmudullah Riyad-led Mahmullah XI in the final of BCB President’s Cup

Manish, Vijay guide Hyderabad to big win over Rajasthan

Manish Pandey (83 not out) and Vijay Shankar (52 not out) guided SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR)

England to play ODI, T20 series in South Africa

England's Eoin Morgan during nets

Dhawan’s record ton in vain as Punjab beat table toppers Delhi

Nicholas Pooran smashes 53 off 28 balls while and Glenn Maxwell blasts 32 off 24 balls