Karachi Kings win COVID-hit Pakistan Super League

One of the world's leading batsman, Babar Azam knocked a commanding half century to help the Karachi Kings win their first Pakistan Super League title with a five-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars Tuesday.

Azam smashed seven boundaries in his 49-ball 63, but it was skipper Imad Wasim who hit the winning boundary to help the Kings overhaul a modest 135-run target in 18.4 overs.

The final -- one of the most anticipated in the PSL's short history, given the rivalry between Pakistan's two biggest cities -- failed to live up to the hype as Lahore managed just 134-7 after winning the toss and batting on a flat National Stadium pitch.