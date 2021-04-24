Karunaratne hits double ton as Bangladesh bowlers toil

Bangladesh spent an entire day on the field but failed to take a wicket as hosts Sri Lanka piled on the runs in Kandy on day 4, before bad light stopped play in the first Test, reports UNB.

The Tigers bowled 76 overs on Saturday and conceded 283 runs. An earlier stoppage together with the early call of stumps meant 14 overs were lost. This was the fourth time that Bangladesh spent an entire day on the field without a wicket coming their way. Conversely, it was the sixth instance of Sri Lanka batting an entire day without losing a wicket.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne and all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva have now posted 322 runs in fourth wicket. At the end of day four, Karunarate remained unbeaten on a career-best 234, while Dhananjaya was batting at 154.





