‘Disappointed’ Nurul searches for improvement

Nurul, who captained the team in the match in place of the rested Shakib Al Hasan, said that losing four wickets in quick succession in the middle overs cost his side the match.
“I’m disappointed. The wicket was good, the bowlers did well. But we have to improve in some aspects,” Nurul said in the post-match press conference.
After the openers departed cheaply, Liton Das and Afif Hossain formed a 50-run partnership for the third wicket to give Bangladesh hope.
But then, the Tigers lost four wickets in 15 balls to be reduced to 101-6.
Yasir Ali his a blistering 42 off 21 balls late down the order but his innings could only reduce the margin of defeat.
Nurul, who made eight off nine deliveries, praised Yasir and Liton and lamented losing too many wickets in the middle overs.
“Liton and Rabbi (Yasir) batted well. The bowlers also did well. But as I said, we have to improve in some aspects. The wickets we lost in the middle overs cost us,” Nurul said.
Bangladesh, Pakistan and host New Zealand are taking part in this tri-nation series to prepare ahead of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, which begins in less than two weeks.
The first match of the series doesn’t present a good picture for Bangladesh, as it highlighted the team’s biggest weakness in the format right now, their batting.
It is unlikely that the team’s situation will dramatically improve before the T20 World Cup begins. Still, Nurul tried to keep an optimistic exterior and said, “Let’s see. Hopefully the story will be different there if we can perform well.”