Bangladeshi opener Murshida Khatun scored 77 off 64 and skipper Nigar Sultana added 56 off 40 as their unbeaten second wicket stand of 138 runs saw them post 158 runs on the board.

Chasing the stiff target, US skipper Sindhu Sriharsha made 74 off 71 but her side ended with mere 103 losing three wickets.

Bangladesh will now play the semifinal and winning that would ensure their berth in the next year's T20 World Cup scheduled to take place at the South Africa.