Khawaja hits 71 as Australia take lead in Galle Test

Opener Usman Khawaja hit a gritty half-century to help Australia take the lead against Sri Lanka on the rain-hit second day of the opening Test on Thursday.

Australia reached 233 for five at Tea in Galle, leading the hosts by 21, after storms and strong winds caused a spectator stand to collapse and delayed play until the afternoon.

The day was re-scheduled to two sessions and 59 overs instead of the usual 90, light and weather permitting.