Khulna clinch Bangabandhu T20 cup beating Chattogram by 5 runs

Gemcon Khulna beat Gazi Group Chattogram by five runs to clinch the title of Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Replying to Khulna’s 155, Chattogram’s Shykat Ali and Mosaddek Hossain made a 46-run partnership but the duo fell prey to successive deliveries of pacer Shohidul Islam in the third and fourth balls of the last over.
Khulna’s captain banked on Shohidul for defending 16 runs in the last over.
Shykat’s fighting 53 off four sixes went in vain.
Earlier, captain Mahmudullah Riyad scored an unbeaten 70 to guide Khulna to a challenging total of 155.
Chattogram won the toss and sent Khulna to bat first. Nahidul Islam removed Jahurul Islam off the first ball.
Khulna were struggling at 63 for three wickets in 10th over losing two more batsmen- Imrul Kayes and Zakir Hasan
Mahmudullah added 40 runs with Ariful Haque and 34-run with Shuvagata Hom in fourth and fifth wicket partnerships.
Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 70 off 48 balls hitting eight fours and two sixes.