Kishan, Bumrah power Mumbai to IPL final

Ishan Kishan’s attacking 55 and four wickets by Jasprit Bumrah powered Mumbai Indians to their sixth Indian Premier League final with a 57-run win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

The left-handed Kishan put on an unbeaten 60-run partnership with Hardik Pandya, who hit 37 off 14 balls, to steer holders Mumbai to 200 for five in the first qualifier in Dubai.

Delhi could only manage 143 for eight as Bumrah returned figures of 4-14 to lead this season’s bowling chart with 27 wickets as four-time winners Mumbai sealed a direct entry into the final on November 10.