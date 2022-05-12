Kiwi great McCullum named England's Test coach

Leading the revival is a sizeable task for the 40-year-old, who has never before coached at first-class or Test level, but he is renowned as one of the sport's most progressive thinkers and dynamic leaders.

As New Zealand skipper, he set the side on the path to their current golden era -- last year they won the inaugural World Test Championship and they have reached the finals of the past two 50-over World Cups.

McCullum saw off a strong field to earn what is understood to be a four-year contract, edging out candidates including Gary Kirsten, whose credentials with South Africa and India had once made him favourite to land the job.