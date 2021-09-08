Kiwis to ‘fight fire with fire’: NZ coach

“So to execute all the things that we’ve spoken about was so pleasing, and [I am] so proud of the guys to do what they did the other night because it [Bangladesh] is a challenging place to play.

“These guys have shown that if you put everything together, then anything is possible. That’s exciting, moving forward,” he added.

With the victory in the third T20I, New Zealand registered their first win of the series and the five-game series stands at 2-1 in favour of Bangladesh. The fourth T20I will now be played on Wednesday.