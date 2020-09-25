KL Rahul’s record-breaking ton blows away Kohli’s RCB

Captain KL Rahul on Thursday shattered a few IPL records with a blistering 69-ball 132 not out -- the highest individual score by an Indian in the league -- that helped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 97 runs here on Thursday night.

During his knock, Rahul also crossed the 2,000-run mark and helped his team to 206/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Virat Kohli-led RCB capitulated and were all out for 109 in just 17 overs, thanks to some clinical bowling by KXIP at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.