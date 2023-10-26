Why has Shakib returned home amidst the World Cup?

Bangladesh will play their next match at the Eden Gardens of Kolkata on Saturday against Netherlands. To reach their destination they left Taj Hotel of Mumbai through a bus toward the airport to board a flight for Kolkata on Wednesday. But the team bus was without their commander- Shakib al Hasan.
The skipper was not spotted in the bus. Later on, it was known that he did not go to Kolkata, rather came to Dhaka straight from Mumbai.
Not only that, he was present at the indoor facilities of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur Mirpur at noon. He underwent a practice session there with BKSP’s cricket advisor and cricket coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim. Having finished a three-hour long session, the Bangladesh skipper got out of the indoor stadium in the afternoon.
Shakib is supposed to practise at Mirpur on Thursday as well. He wishes to make another practice session before boarding for a Kolkata bound flight on Friday.
Nazmul Abedin told Prothom Alo, “We had a session today for about three hours. We will work throughout the day tomorrow (Thursday) and the day after tomorrow. He will leave the day after tomorrow.”
Shakib’s arrival in Dhaka during the World Cup is surprising. A cricketer returning home for two to three days during the World Cup without injury or any serious family matter is unprecedented. But a BCB source confirmed, Shakib returned home after discussing the matter with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha.
The reason for Shakib's decision became clear with his practice at Mirpur. Bangladesh have won just one match so far playing five games. Shakib’s personal performance is also very pale. He has scored just 56 with an average of 14 and got out twice while attempting pull shots. The statistics clearly say Shakib is not in good form with willow.
He has picked up six wickets with an economy rate of 5.54 but without the match against Afghanistan, when he returned with 3-30, the numbers are disappointing in other matches. He even struggled with fitness and missed the game against India.
Shakib was not feeling comfortable with the position of his head during batting
That is why Shakib is so eager to get back into form.
It was learnt, Shakib was not feeling comfortable with the position of his head during batting. He spent time with Nazmul Abedin regarding the matter at practice on Wednesday. His body is not holding the right positions while playing the front foot and back foot shots.
During the practice sessions Nazmul tried to fix Shakib’s problem regarding the head position. The experienced coach believes, “I hope he may return with little more self-confidence from here.”
Resorting to his favourite coach during a bad patch is not new for Shakib. He had played for Sunrisers Hyderabad before the 2019 World Cup. Shakib was not picked in the main eleven for Sunrisers. He took the opportunity to summon another mentor and coach Mohammad Salahuddin. He practised separately despite being a part of an IPL team.
Everyone can remember the result of those special practice sessions of Shakib with former national team assistant coach Salahuddin. Shakib scored 606 runs and picked up 11 wickets in that World Cup held in England.
To get back his self-confidence Shakib resorted to another favourite coach of his boyhood- Nazmul Abedin. Can he change the fate of this World Cup for him and the team?