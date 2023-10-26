Why has Shakib returned home amidst the World Cup?

Bangladesh will play their next match at the Eden Gardens of Kolkata on Saturday against Netherlands. To reach their destination they left Taj Hotel of Mumbai through a bus toward the airport to board a flight for Kolkata on Wednesday. But the team bus was without their commander- Shakib al Hasan.

The skipper was not spotted in the bus. Later on, it was known that he did not go to Kolkata, rather came to Dhaka straight from Mumbai.