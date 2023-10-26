Cricket

ICC World Cup

England choose to bat against Sri Lanka

Reuters
Bengaluru
England and Sri Lanka players line up during the national anthems before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on 26 October, 2023
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, as the defending champions made three changes in a bid to arrest a worrying slide.

England are looking to breathe life into their campaign after losing three of their first four matches, including a 229-run thrashing by South Africa in the previous game.

They brought in all-rounders Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, as Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson and the injured Reece Topley made way.

Buttler said the team was looking to put up a good score on a good wicket that looked a bit drier than usual, while Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said he too would have opted to bat first at a traditionally high-scoring venue.

Sri Lanka, also in search of a win to boost their hopes of reaching the semi-finals, head into the game having opened their account against the Netherlands last week.

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews was one of two changes in their side.

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Chandradasa Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

