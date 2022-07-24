Rain denies De Kock century as England-South Africa series drawn

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 92 turned out to be in vain as rain scuppered hopes of a result in Sunday’s third and final One-Day International (ODI) against England, with the series ending all square at 1-1.

The Proteas were 159-2 in the 28th over, with De Kock having struck 92 off just 76 balls, including 13 fours, when rain stopped play for the second time in the match at Headingley.

Both sides needed to bat for a minimum of 20 overs for a result to be declared under the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-affected white-ball games.