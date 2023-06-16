Passion is enough for Test cricket, may be with a little more money

The press conference room in the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was brimming with satisfaction and even some light fun as Mominul Hoque, former Bangladesh Test captain was answering the journalists in a prolonged press conference on Friday.

It was all happy vibes and tales of comebacks. The diminutive man himself was showered with felicitations for breaking the duck of centuries. He last scored a three-figure in Tests a couple years back against Sri Lanka and reached the milestone after 13 matches.

Amidst the ascendance of T20 and Bangladesh’s heavy inclination of playing ODIs, their most favourite format, Mominul plays only the red ball cricket. As Bangladesh play few Tests compared to bigger nations like Australia and England, the situation is tough for the southpaw.

Many senior players even showed disinterest for the toughest format as they not only demand stern skillset and physical endurance but also yield a lot less financial remuneration.