Passion is enough for Test cricket, may be with a little more money

The press conference room in the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was brimming with satisfaction and even some light fun as Mominul Hoque, former Bangladesh Test captain was answering the journalists in a prolonged press conference on Friday.
It was all happy vibes and tales of comebacks. The diminutive man himself was showered with felicitations for breaking the duck of centuries. He last scored a three-figure in Tests a couple years back against Sri Lanka and reached the milestone after 13 matches.
Amidst the ascendance of T20 and Bangladesh’s heavy inclination of playing ODIs, their most favourite format, Mominul plays only the red ball cricket. As Bangladesh play few Tests compared to bigger nations like Australia and England, the situation is tough for the southpaw.
Many senior players even showed disinterest for the toughest format as they not only demand stern skillset and physical endurance but also yield a lot less financial remuneration.
For many, the question is evident whether in the era of franchise cricket Test cricket has any real future. Mominul was asked how a young player may prepare for the longer version of the game.
The question turned the happy face into a pale one and he tried initially to answer it with a philosophical aura.
"Very tough question brother. It is very difficult for me to answer. For me it is about passion. Some dream to play red ball cricket or play all formats. These days many people think about money. It is about one’s viewpoint. If you have passion, you will play Tests. Those who dream think in that way."
Is only passion enough to survive? Mominul was asked and he seemed to get out of his philosopher’s closet.
"I don't know bro. Maybe you need to provide more money."
All of a sudden the happy centurion brings a seemingly unholy matter amid the high thoughts of compassion, the greatness of the dream and so forth. In a moment, the invisible sanctity of the Victorian game is breached and exposed to reality.
One must feel bad for the man who not only bagged another Test ton but also tried to hoist the flag of Test matches. He proudly stated how he inspired Test bowlers when he was a skipper. Bangladesh may play very few Tests and their pacers are most ignored over the years but very recently the ascendance of Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and some other fast bowlers proved, passion for red ball may be after all a big drive even in the era of late capitalism.
A day before in the same room Ebadot looked like a conqueror and the praise he got from the crowd felt it was enough for young cricketers taking the difficult but passionate path.
During the long press conference Mominul vividly described how he prepared himself for the next challenge. Mental toughness, preparation to keep the physical and mental stability and adopt proper strategy is a long arduous routine for cricketers. They are like soldiers, like Spartans in this regard.
As Geroge Orwell said, modern international games are war without shooting. Likes of Mominul, Ebadot and Najmul Hossain are warriors in that regard. They enjoy the spotlight but behind the scenes have to endure a hard life of discipline and practice.
Talking about Najmul, who scored two centuries in the same match, becoming only the second Bangladeshi after Mominul to achieve the feat is enjoying the form of his life.
He is now the blue-eyed boy of the fans, who chanted his name every time he came to bat for Tigers these days, but he had to undergo immense lampooning and harsh criticisms while his form was poor.
Mominul expressed how it feels.
"I myself faced it. It is terrible. Those who bear it may only comprehend. I always felt I was on one side and the whole world on the other. No one else can feel this feeling."
But the question comes back again. Cricket is a unique game where three formats exist, and the toughest, with least financial potentials are regarded as the most passionate one. In this era, such vague morals may be swept away with disdain.
But the game is a strong magnet of emotions that exposes every kind of human follies, foibles and feelings. The five-days matches are the hotbed of such richness.
Only a handful of cricketers reach the glory and fame to live a posh lifestyle. We are often dazzled and misunderstood that cricketers seek only money and fame.
Innumerable cricketers, yet, go for passion to show the idiosyncrasy of the bipedal animal called human. Perhaps, this apparently irrational passion is the biggest strength of this species to live and explore.
When Mominul, one of the lucky ones to represent in the highest level with a good salary from a rich cricket board, was leaving the conference room the sky was getting darker.
Test cricket may be in huge threat, maybe the Victorian relic is becoming old-fashioned in a post-modern era driven by hyper-rationality but we somehow may have to save it.
The SBNS sky was perhaps echoing millions of passionate cricket lovers’ feeling like Mominul. Passion is enough for Test cricket, well, perhaps with more money.