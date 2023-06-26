Tamim’s fragile back and Bangladesh's headache for World Cup

In 2007, a young 17-year-old kid from Chattogram put on the Bangladesh cricket team’s jersey for the first time. 16 years have passed since then and that young boy has matured into the country’s most prolific batter in history and is currently leading the team in One-Day Internationals (ODI).

The name of that boy is, of course, Tamim Iqbal.

In the first 15 years of his career, from 2007 to 2022, Tamim played 378 matches for the Tigers and was a firsthand witness to many firsts of Bangladesh cricket. In this period, the left-hander has done more than enough to seal his place as one of the greatest cricketers in the country’s history.

However, it won’t be a stretch to claim that the 16th year of his international career, 2023, trumps the previous 15 years in terms of significance and could very well end up being the legacy defying year of his career.