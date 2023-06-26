Tamim’s fragile back and Bangladesh's headache for World Cup

In 2007, a young 17-year-old kid from Chattogram put on the Bangladesh cricket team’s jersey for the first time. 16 years have passed since then and that young boy has matured into the country’s most prolific batter in history and is currently leading the team in One-Day Internationals (ODI).
The name of that boy is, of course, Tamim Iqbal.
In the first 15 years of his career, from 2007 to 2022, Tamim played 378 matches for the Tigers and was a firsthand witness to many firsts of Bangladesh cricket. In this period, the left-hander has done more than enough to seal his place as one of the greatest cricketers in the country’s history.
However, it won’t be a stretch to claim that the 16th year of his international career, 2023, trumps the previous 15 years in terms of significance and could very well end up being the legacy defying year of his career.
The reason behind the extra significance of 2023 is also quite obvious. This is the year Tamim is set to do the one thing he is yet to do in his storied career, captaining Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup.
With the World Cup in India just a few months away, Bangladesh are shaping up as one of the dark horses of the tournament. The red-hot form of Najmul Hossain Shanto, the emergence of young-gun Towhid Hridoy, the coming of age of Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz and a pace battery with the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain firing on all cylinders are all exciting signs for the Bangladesh team and its skipper.
However, there is a very good chance that Tamim, at the moment, isn’t thinking about any of these things. As right now, there are questions looming whether the 34-year-old will even make it to the World Cup or if he does, will he be able to stay fit for the entire tournament.
In the most crucial year of his international career, Tamim’s back has betrayed him. And the persistent pain in his back coupled with other niggles are putting his participation in the World Cup in doubt.
Tamim’s aching back
Tamim’s trouble with injury started from last year’s December. The left-hander couldn’t take part in the home ODI series against India owing to a groin injury– the series where the Tigers defeated India 2-1.
His problems persisted in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as he didn’t take part in the final few matches of Khulna Tigers as precaution.
To Tamim’s credit, the opener managed his injuries well in the next few months and led the team in the home series against England and in the consecutive series against Ireland.
The Southpaw was supposed to play in the one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this month, but on the day before the match his back injury resurfaced, ruling him out of the Test match.
Tamim got some time to heal before joining the national team’s camp ahead of the ODI and Twenty20 series against Afghanistan, which will begin next month.
In the training camp, Tamim’s troubles with his back couldn’t evade the watchful eyes of the media, who captured images and clips of the opener holding his back while being in obvious discomfort.
After a brief break for Eid-Ul-Azha, Bangladesh cricket team will begin a hectic white-ball schedule starting with the Afghanistan series, followed by the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, an ODI series at home against New Zealand and the World Cup in India from October.
It would be a huge challenge for Tamim to manage his many injuries and niggles throughout so many matches and keep himself ready and raring to go for the World Cup, where Bangladesh need him at his best both as a batsman and a skipper.
In that sense, it would perhaps be better if Tamim sat out a few of those series, perhaps the ones against Afghanistan and New Zealand, and only play in the Asia Cup before the World Cup. But the opener’s lacklustre form with the bat is making it difficult to exercise that option.
Runs drying up for the Southpaw
Tamim has batted nine times in ODIs in this calendar year so far– thrice against England and six times against Ireland.
In those nine matches, Tamim has only one 50-plus innings, a 69-run knock against the Irish in Chelmsford, England. He also has a run-a-ball 41 against the same opponents in Sylhet.
But besides those two innings, Tamim has had a poor time with the bat in 2023, averaging just 28.25 runs per innings.
His sub-par average could’ve been overlooked had he scored his runs at a decent rate. But the left-hander’s strike rate this year has been 75.83, well below the standard in modern ODI cricket.
For comparison, his opening partner in all of those matches, Liton, has a strike rate of 95.00 while the one-down batter Shanto has scored at a strike rate of 88.81.
More than Tamim’s dearth of runs, his lack of intent while batting has attracted more negative attention. At a time when Bangladesh is trying to adopt the ultra-aggressive batting approach which has become a necessity in modern cricket, Tamim has been stuck in his old outdated approach.
His poor form has made it necessary for the veteran opener to play more matches before the World Cup so he can find his groove before the showcase event. But playing more matches will not help his weary body which right now is seemingly held together by tape and glue.
Half-fit Tamim in World Cup?
When Tamim took over from Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as the ODI skipper in 2020, Shakib Al Hasan, the heir apparent to Mashrafe, was serving a two-year ban (one year suspended) for undisclosed contacts with bookmakers.
Tamim didn’t want to be placeholder captain for Shakib and asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for lengthy term as captain, indirectly hinting that he wants to remain as skipper at least till the ODI World Cup in 2023.
The BCB, without any better option in sight, decided to accept Tamim’s condition.
Tamim inherited a strong ODI team from his predecessor Mashrafe. Under his leadership, Bangladesh have continued performing well in the 50-over format, which is evident by their third-place finish in the latest cycle of the ICC ODI Super League.
Although Tamim’s own performance as a batsman has been on the decline and some of his choices on the field as captain have been debatable, overall, Tamim’s period as captain can so far be termed a success.
Considering Tamim’s three-and-a-half years rein as the ODI skipper, which coincided with the tumultuous Covid-19 pandemic period, one could be swayed by emotion and say that even a half-fit Tamim ‘deserves’ to lead Bangladesh in the World Cup.
But the reality is that if Bangladesh want to do well in the World Cup, they can’t afford to carry a half-fit player in their XI. And by the looks of it, even head coach Chandika Hathurusingha realises this reality.
Hathurusingha was recently seen working with national team discard opener Soumya Sarkar in the nets. On the surface, it looks like that Hathurusingha is trying to help Soumya get back on track after a lean period and help him regain his confidence.
But from another perspective, one could also argue that perhaps the Sri Lankan coach has realised that there is a good chance Bangladesh could end up losing their captain and opener midway through the World Cup or before it due to injury and is trying to prepare Soumya as a potential backup.
The gravity of Tamim’s injury will become clearer after the brief holidays, when the Tigers start their final string of matches leading up to the World Cup.
But right now, it seems that the figurative weight of captaincy is literally weighing down the wearing body of Tamim and sending his fragile back closer and closer to its breaking point.