‘Kohli a typical Asian batsman, will have problems in England & SA’

"Kohli is a typical Asian player, he can be successful in Australia. But in places like England and South Africa or anywhere where the ball swings or seams, he has got a problem. He'll chase the ball as he's vulnerable against the controlled outswing," Javed was quoted as saying by “Paktv.tv's” YouTube channel.
Javed's claims, however, contradicts a bit as Kohli in his last Test series in England had scored 593 runs in the five-match series at an average of 57.85.
Furthermore, Kohli was the highest run scorer in India's last Test series in South Africa in 2017/18, scoring 286 runs across three Tests in what was often treacherous batting conditions.
Meanwhile, Javed further said that England captain Joe Root's air-tight defence is helping him stay longer in the middle.
"Joe Root's air-tight technique in these tough conditions make him safer than Kohli as he knows how to play the ball late," he said.
The five-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1. India and England will now lock horns in the fourth Test which begins on Thursday at The Oval in London.