‘Kohli a typical Asian batsman, will have problems in England & SA’

Virat Kohli and his struggles in the ongoing Test series against England have become one of the biggest talking points in the cricketing world. He has scored 124 runs in five innings at an average of 24.80, so far.

Many former cricketers have been analysing Kohli's innings so closely and former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed is the latest one to share his views.

Javed believes that the Indian skipper's struggle with scoring big runs in England is typical of any Asian batsman.