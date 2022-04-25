Kohli 'anxious' and 'fried' but will battle out of alarming slump

Virat Kohli deserves more respect and will fight his way out of an alarming slump which hit a new low when he suffered a second successive golden duck in the IPL, fellow cricket stars say.

It is the first time in the Indian's stellar career that he has got out on the opening ball twice in a row and has scored just 119 runs in eight matches this season for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pictures of Kohli talking to West Indian great and Sunrisers Hyderabad batting coach Brian Lara went viral on social media after Bangalore's big loss on Saturday, when they crashed out for 68.

Fans reacted with excitement to the picture of two greats in one frame, with many believing the talk would help turn around Kohli's form in the ongoing Twenty20 tournament.

Former Bangalore captain and coach Daniel Vettori feels that the 33-year-old Kohli, who will likely next play on Tuesday against Rajasthan Royals, will eventually strike form again.