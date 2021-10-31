Kohli blasts ‘spineless’, ‘pathetic’ India critics

India captain Virat Kohli launched a blistering attack on his team’s critics on Saturday, blasting them as “spineless” and “pathetic”, reserving particular vitriol for the trolls who blamed Mohammed Shami, the only Muslim player in the squad, for the loss to Pakistan.

Kohli was furious over the social media reaction to his team’s 10-wicket rout at the hands of India’s arch-rivals in their opening game of the T20 World Cup.

“There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not a bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person,” said Kohli.